Spanish Golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez Does This Fantastic Stretching Routine Before Every Round

Miguel Angel Jimenez is one of golf’s most colourful characters and his exotic warm-up routine is well-known among golf fans. Unfortunately we rarely get to see it on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean.



Prior to teeing off for the second round of this week’s British Open, Jimenez gave us another glimpse of the routine that comes complete with puffs on his ever-present cigar. Unfortunately, today’s warm-up was interrupted by somebody seeking a handshake.

You can see a more extended version of the warm-up in the video below from the 2011 Open Championship…

Jimenez at the 2011 British Open:

