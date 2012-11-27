A Michigan Player Sucker-Punched An Ohio State Player Before Their Game

As expected in the Ohio State-Michigan game, tensions were high and there was plenty of trash-talking. But one Michigan player went too far and an ABC camera caught him hitting a unsuspecting player in the helmet as he ran onto the field.



Michigan has two players listed as #5 on its roster, so it is unclear who threw this open-handed punch. But considering there was an official standing right there, it is amazing he wasn’t ejected before the game even started…

Ohio State ended up winning the game 26-21.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.