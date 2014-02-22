Michelle Obama Was Hilarious On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where she poked fun at her exercise and health initiatives with Fallon and Will Ferrell.

Obama revived the popular “Ew!” sketch with the two comedians, who don’t seem to enjoy working out or eating healthy.

The best part is seeing Obama show off her “mum” dance moves that she popularised with another Late Night sketch last year.

Watch the clip below:

