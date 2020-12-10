Michael Jordan's new golf course uses a drone to deliver beer to players on the course

AP Photo/Matt Dunham Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan’s new golf course has a drone delivering beers to players on the course.

Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki shared video of the drone in action over the weekend.

This is the future of golf.

Michael Jordan has a new golf course in Florida, and it apparently comes with some wild perks.

Dubbed The Grove XXIII, the course delivers snacks and beers to golfers in need of a mid-round pick-me-up via drone.

Former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki shared video of the drone in action on Sunday, showing off what I can only assume is the future of golf.

Here’s video Caroline Wozniacki posted yesterday of the food and drink delivery by drone out at Michael Jordan’s newish golf course, Grove XXIII. (Also the scooters in the background) pic.twitter.com/QEAyUCI0yO — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) December 7, 2020

Here’s another video of the delivery drone in action.

Even after his playing career, Michael Jordan never stopped innovating.

