Michael Jordan's new golf course uses a drone to deliver beer to players on the course

Tyler Lauletta
AP Photo/Matt DunhamMichael Jordan.
  • Michael Jordan’s new golf course has a drone delivering beers to players on the course.
  • Former tennis player Caroline Wozniacki shared video of the drone in action over the weekend.
  • This is the future of golf.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Jordan has a new golf course in Florida, and it apparently comes with some wild perks.

Dubbed The Grove XXIII, the course delivers snacks and beers to golfers in need of a mid-round pick-me-up via drone.

Former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki shared video of the drone in action on Sunday, showing off what I can only assume is the future of golf.

Here’s another video of the delivery drone in action.

Even after his playing career, Michael Jordan never stopped innovating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.