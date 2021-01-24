Michael Chandler becomes the UFC's newest star as the American scored a savage knockout on his debut for the company

Michael Chandler just became the UFC’s newest star.

The American fighter flattened then finished Dan Hooker at the Etihad Arena on Fight Island.

In a statement sent to Insider, Chandler didn’t call-out anyone specific but did say he wants “UFC gold.”

Watch the KO below.

FIGHT ISLAND â€” Michael Chandler just became the UFC’s newest star as the American scored a savage knockout on his debut for the Las Vegas-based MMA firm.

Chandler had reigned as a three-time Bellator MMA champion, was the UFC’s greatest signing in 2020, and was handed a baptism of fire for his first assignment â€” a lightweight match against Dan Hooker.

The bout took place at UFC 257 in front of a partial fan allowance inside the Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, and served as the co-main event before the headliner between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

And Chandler gave those fans inside the venue something to cheer for ahead of the main event as he thumped Hooker with a left hook so powerful it flattened the New Zealander in an instant.

Hooker tried to defend himself and cover-up when he was in a ball on the canvas, but Chandler wailed fists onto the defeated fighter until the referee stepped in to stop the contest.

It was all over.

Watch it here:

Chandler has wins over Eddie Alvarez, Patricky Freire, and Benson Henderson in Bellator, but regards the Hooker victory as the best finish in his career.

“It’s got to be No. 1,” he said in a statement sent to Insider.

“I’ve had some more spectacular, more awesome, more cool-looking ones, but to do it on this stage, co-main event of this card in Abu Dhabi, debut in the UFC, a week where everybody wants to see something spectacular, something remarkable â€¦ you’ve got to put that at No. 1.”

There are many options that could present themselves after Chandler’s highlight reel knockout, including a potential bout against Poirier.

But Chandler said he won’t call any shots, but will focus on what it takes to win the UFC lightweight championship.

“I’m not here to call shots,” he said. “I’m here to capture that UFC gold.”

With his latest win, Chandler advanced his pro MMA record to 22 wins (10 knockouts, seven submissions, and five decisions) against five losses.

