Michael Bradley scored a gorgeous goal directly off of a corner kick for the US Men's National Team

Michael Bradley scored a goal directly off a corner kick for the U.S. Men’s National Team during an international friendly against Panama.





Jozy Altidore, possibly joking, appeared to try to take credit for the goal, claiming the ball brushed off the side of his head.

However, replays clearly showed that Bradley’s corner kick was perfectly placed and went into the net untouched.

