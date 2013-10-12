Miami Heat Player Injured After Punching Himself In The Head

Playing in his first preseason game since his return to the Miami Heat, Michael Beasley became frustrated after turning the ball over. As he was walking back up the court, he punched himself in the head several times.

According to Joseph Goodman of the Miami Herald, Beasley required medical attention after the game as a result of the altercation with himself.

“He punched himself so hard that he needed treatment after the game from the Heat’s trainer. Steel compresses (like the ones cut doctors use in boxing) were applied to Beasley’s brow in the locker room.”

Looking at the video it doesn’t seem like Beasley hit himself that hard, although the network does switch to another camera before he is finished pugilizing himself. However, when watching the punching in slow-motion above it does seem to be a little more severe (video via TheBigLead.com)…

