VIDEO: Miami Teens Ransack And Loot Local Walgreens In Trayvon Martin ‘Protest’

North Miami police have released surveillance footage of dozens of teens rampaging through a local Walgreens store, destroying property and shoplifting as part of a Trayvon Martin demonstration.



Local 10 reports that the teens ransacked the store following a walk-out at North Miami Beach Senior High School Friday in protest of the fact that George Zimmerman has not yet been arrested for Martin’s death.

The footage shows around 80 to 100 students running through the Walgreens store located at 163rd Street and 15th Avenue at approximately 10:40 a.m.

Local 10 reports that a vice principal from the school ended the incident by ordering everyone outside. (SEE ALSO: TheDC obtains Trayvon Martin’s tweets)

According to the report, several students dropped their IDs during the fracas, providing police with the identities of some perpetrators. Police estimate the damage at $150 in addition to stolen items.

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

