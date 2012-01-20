WATCH: LeBron James Runs Over Miami Marlins Owner, Has No Idea Who He Is

The Miami Heat unveiled their new black-on-black alternate uniforms tonight. So when LeBron James went crashing into the front row, it was only fitting that he landed on top of Jeffrey Loria, the owner of the Miami Marlins, a team that will have their own new uniforms this season.



Loria seemed to take the collision in stride, and even appeared to stand up looking for a standing ovation (it was tepid). And when Craig Sager, a man that knows a thing or two about alternate clothing, asked LeBron about his collision, James had no idea who it was.

And no, there is no truth to the rumour that LeBron was targeting the only person in the arena that has more money than he does.

Here is the video…



