LEBRON JAMES: 'It's About Damn Time'

The Miami Heat are NBA Champions for the second time. But more importantly, it is the first trophy for LeBron James.



Here is David Stern presenting the trophy to the Heat. And at the 1:15 mark, LeBron receives the Finals MVP trophy, and says to Stuart Scott, “It’s about damn time.”

And if you want a chuckle, wait for the 4:20 mark where ESPN’s Stuart Scott asks “where is LeBron James?” right after he finishes interviewing the MVP.

Here’s the video…





