VIDEO: Miami Heat Pathetically BEG Fans To Show Up To Games On Time

Photo: Screengrab

Sick of its reputation for fair-weather and indifferent fans, the Miami Heat launched a new marketing campaign called “Fan Up.”Sure, the Heat have reported sell-outs for every game, but the lower bowl is littered with empty seats as ticketholders show up (in typical South Beach style) “fashionably late,” or, not at all. When your team is the most talked about team in the NBA, attendance shouldn’t be a problem.



Then again, when your fans are faced with the option of a struggling basketball team or 80-degree weather on beautiful beaches, maybe it’s not that easy.

Enter the Heat marketing gurus. They published a video begging fans to show up to games on time, and to actually make their presence known with some cheering. It’s pretty pathetic.

“You got somewhere better to be, than here, with us?”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.