A Controversial Non-Call On LeBron James Cost The Oklahoma City Thunder Game Two Of The NBA Finals

The Miami Heat took game two of the NBA finals 100-96, evening up the series at a game apiece. But despite a huge start in which the Heat jumped out to an early 20-5 lead in the first quarter, the Oklahoma City Thunder had a chance to tie with 10 seconds left.



But that’s when Kevin Durant missed a short jumper and LeBron James grabbed the rebound. Replays showed that James appeared to foul Durant on the shot.

Here’s the replay (via ABC Sports)…





