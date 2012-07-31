Watch Mexico's Olympic Diving Coach Fall Out Of His Chair Out Of Sheer Excitement

Ivan Garcia Navarro and German Sanchez Sanchez won the silver medal for Mexico in Men’s synchronised Diving Monday.



Garcia and Sanchez were great, but the best part about the Mexican contingency was watching one of their coaches react to the dives.

First, he had trouble getting back in his chair after a pretty thrilling moment.

Later, he was doing his best to wish his divers some luck.

