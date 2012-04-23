Athlete Formerly Known As Ron Artest Strikes An Opponent With A Vicious Elbow, Gets Ejected

Metta World Peace, who was known as Ron Artest when he once charged into the stands to fight a fan, appeared to completely lose his mind during the second quarter of today’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.



After completing a dunk on a fast break, World Peace excitedly pounds his chest. But when he bumps into James Harden, World Peace appears to throw an intentional elbow that connects on the side of Harden’s head, sending him to the ground.

World Peace was ejected, and likely faces a lengthy suspension.

Here’s the video. The close up replays come at the 1:00 mark…

