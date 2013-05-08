Mets' Young Pitching Phenom Matt Harvey Came Within Inches Of Throwing A Perfect Game

In just his 17th career start, Matt Harvey of the New York Mets missed what could have been a perfect game when he gave up an infield single with two outs in the seventh inning to Alex Rios of the White Sox.



Rios, who just barely beat out the throw was the only baserunner Harvey would allow in nine innings. And to add insult to injury, he did not get the win as the game remained scoreless and went into extra innings. The Mets did eventually win 1-0 in the tenth inning.

With a Game Score of 97 (a statistic that measures a pitcher’s overall performance), the 12 strikeout, no walk performance was the best game by a pitcher this season. Harvey’s outing just edged out Yu Darvish, who posted a Game Score of 96 when he just missed a perfect game earlier this season.

Here is how close Harvey came to perfection (video is below)…

Your browser does not support iframes.

