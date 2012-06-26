One Of The Nicest Guys In Baseball Apologized After Nearly Hitting A-Rod With An Errant Knuckleball

R.A. Dickey’s story is a fascinating one that includes finally coming to grips with being sexually abused as a child and the development of his unique knuckleball that is thrown harder than traditional knucklers.



The result has been an 11-1 record with a 2.31 ERA for the New York Mets, and a likely spot for the 37-year old as the National League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star game.

But last night, Dickey’s knuckleball was not behaving, and one errant pitch nearly hit Alex Rodriguez. The result was a funny scene in which A-Rod was laughing and Dickey sheepishly apologized…



