Here's A Cool Time-Lapse Video Of The Metrodome Roof Being Re-Inflated

Almost seven months to the day after a snowstorm destroyed the roof of the Metrodome, the Vikings home has been restored.



Workers re-inflated the bubble roof this morning, completing a $20 million repair job with time to spare before the NFL season. (Provided there is one.)

Also check out the Minneapolis Star-Tribune for another video from inside the stadium and pictures of the construction.

This video comes via angelaisherenow.tumblr.com

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Compare that to the famous video of it collapsing under more than a foot of snowfall last December.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.