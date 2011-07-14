Here's A Cool Time-Lapse Video Of The Metrodome Roof Being Re-Inflated

Dashiell Bennett

Almost seven months to the day after a snowstorm destroyed the roof of the Metrodome, the Vikings home has been restored.

Workers re-inflated the bubble roof this morning, completing a $20 million repair job with time to spare before the NFL season. (Provided there is one.)

Also check out the Minneapolis Star-Tribune for another video from inside the stadium and pictures of the construction.

This video comes via angelaisherenow.tumblr.com

Compare that to the famous video of it collapsing under more than a foot of snowfall last December.

