A Group Of Skaters Recorded Gripping Video Of Friday's Metro Train Crash

A group of young skaters caught probably the best (and well-commentated) aftermath footage of the Friday evening train wreck in Connecticut.



BI’s own Dina Spector reported the crash when it initially happened:

Two Metro-North trains collided Friday evening in Connecticut, leaving 60 people injured, five who are in serious condition, The New York Times reports.

The skaters decided to scoot once the police showed up, but they got pretty much the whole thing.

“We were at a skateshop called Rampage across from where the incident happened, and well what we saw is what you’ll see.” They wrote on the YouTube description.

They even talked to one of the women on the train at the time, she said, “It was worse than a f****** roller coaster ride!”

Watch: [WARNING — foul language]

