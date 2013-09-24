Metallica Played 'Enter Sandman' During A Ceremony Honouring Mariano River

Metallica made a surprise appearance at Yankee Stadium on Sunday to play “Enter Sandman” during a ceremony honouring Mariano Rivera.

Fans had been speculating about the appearance for weeks after Metallica scheduled a show at The Apollo Theatre in Harlem on the same weekend as the ceremony honouring Rivera. “Enter Sandman” has become one of the last symbols of Rivera as it is the song played whenever he enters a game at Yankee Stadium.

Here is video of the ceremony (via L.A. Times)…



Here is the group presenting an autographed graphic to Rivera after the song…

