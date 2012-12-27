Watch All 91 Goals Of Lionel Messi's Record Year

In a sporting year like no other Barcelona forward Lionel Messi did more than most to try and take the focus away from the London 2012 Olympics and keep it on football with a calendar year in which he broke Gerd Muller’s record for the biggest haul of goals in a calendar year.



Messi surpassed Gerd Muller’s 1972 record of 85 goals in a calendar year with a first-half double that helped his side to an important 2-1 win at Real Betis earlier this month, and went on to add a further five strikes before the winter break in Spain.



The Argentine struck a humble tone when asked about his achievement, insisting he was completely focused on the needs of the team rather than individual landmarks.

“I’ve said it a lot, it’s nice to beat records but the win for the team is what is important and the points difference at the top,” said Messi.

“My goals are to win titles with the team, the Spanish league, Spanish Cup or Champions League is more important than any personal records.”

