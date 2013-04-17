See How A Brand New Mercedes SUV Fared On The Roughest Roads In Queens [VIDEO]

Last week, Mercedes-Benz was kind enough to lend us a brand new GL550 – a luxury SUV that’s capable of a lot off road.



Problem is, there aren’t many places to go off-roading in New York City. We did, however, make our way to Willets Point, Queens, where the roads are half paved and full of craters.

Even when on rough surfaces and going through potholes, the ride was remarkably smooth — the sign of a truly luxurious vehicle, and a good way to justify the $108,830 price tag.

Take a look at the Mercedes GL550 in some urban off-roading action:



Produced by William Wei

