Watch A Mercedes Drift Through Traffic In Russia

Based on all the dash cam videos coming out of Russia, roads there are a lot wilder than they are in the United States.
Last week, we saw an Mi-8 helicopter come pretty close to turning cars on a Russian highway into convertibles. Today, a tipster sent us this video of a Mercedes (it looks like a C-Class) turning heads by drifting through a busy intersection, around the Ford in front of it and sliding back onto the right side of the road in time to avoid crashing into a tram.
Check it out:
