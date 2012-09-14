US

Watch A Mercedes Drift Through Traffic In Russia

Alex Davies

Based on all the dash cam videos coming out of Russia, roads there are a lot wilder than they are in the United States.

Last week, we saw an Mi-8 helicopter come pretty close to turning cars on a Russian highway into convertibles. Today, a tipster sent us this video of a Mercedes (it looks like a C-Class) turning heads by drifting through a busy intersection, around the Ford in front of it and sliding back onto the right side of the road in time to avoid crashing into a tram.

Check it out:

