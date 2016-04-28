A video of men reading derogatory comments to female sportswriters is exposing the dark side of social media

A powerful new video going viral across the Internet is exposing the hateful and derogatory messages women sports reporters receive online on a regular basis.

In the video, which was shared to YouTube on Monday and has already collected over a million views, sports journalists Julie DiCaro and Sarah Spain ask men sitting across from them to read some of the comments they have received online.

The segment starts out as a lighthearted, Jimmy Kimmel-esque “Mean Tweets” sketch, but the messages quickly become much more disturbing. The men don’t feel comfortable reading what’s in front of them, and regularly apologise for what they have just said.

“You wouldn’t say it to their faces,” the video reads. “So let’s not type it.”

You can watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

