Watch Men In China Destroy A $423,000 Maserati With Sledgehammers

Earlier this week, a man in China hired several men to publicly destroy his $423,000 Maserati Quattroporte, as aprotest against poor dealership service.



Now video has emerged of the men smashing the car with sledgehammers. The destruction starts of slowly, but the action picks up about a minute in.

The owner of the luxury car was reportedly angry with the dealership, which he said had repaired the car with an old part, and charged him too much money for the job.

Watch:



