Watch: Melbourne Is Getting Drenched Right Now

This video from the CFA shows a huge storm cell currently moving over Melbourne – and the city is getting soaked!
The Bureau of Meteorology reported a strong cold front would move over the state today but is expected to ease this evening.
But from the looks of Twitter it doesn’t appear to be letting up just yet.
Flash flooding in Hawthorn
Flash flooding in Hawthorn. @9NewsMelb #melbweather #melbweather #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/vRPv6lq5kl
— Dougal Beatty (@DougalBeatty) September 9, 2014
Melbourne retailers will have a serious clean up on their hands
Flood! From inside Specsavers. Burke rd Camberwell pic.twitter.com/LFWOyOvLKJ
— Peter Tingate (@ptingate) September 9, 2014
People are knee-deep
Rain doesn't stop this cyclist @theage pic.twitter.com/CXmMH3VmDy
— Sir Matt Holden (@Matty46) September 9, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.