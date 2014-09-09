Watch: Melbourne Is Getting Drenched Right Now

This video from the CFA shows a huge storm cell currently moving over Melbourne – and the city is getting soaked!

The Bureau of Meteorology reported a strong cold front would move over the state today but is expected to ease this evening.

But from the looks of Twitter it doesn’t appear to be letting up just yet.

Flash flooding in Hawthorn

Melbourne retailers will have a serious clean up on their hands

Flood! From inside Specsavers. Burke rd Camberwell pic.twitter.com/LFWOyOvLKJ — Peter Tingate (@ptingate) September 9, 2014

People are knee-deep

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.