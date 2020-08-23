Video unveils Melania Trump's renovations to the White House Rose Garden

- The White House on Saturday unveiled changes to the White House Rose Garden spearheaded by first lady Melania Trump.
- Video of the changes shows new limestone pathways have been installed around the perimeter to form a border bordering newly planted grass.
- Some 10 crabapple trees were removed and replanted elsewhere to give flowers more access to sunlight, but will eventually be replanted on White House grounds, a White House official said according to a pool report.
- As Business Insider previously noted, the White House in July announced the first lady would spearhead the renovation of the Rose Garden, which President Donald Trump has often used as a venue to deliver updates to the press.
- The White House previously said changes would include electrical upgrades, improvements for television appearances, new flowers and shrubs, and updates to make the space more compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
VIDEO: Renovated White House Rose Garden. Notable changes:
-New limestone pathways form an outer border around the grass and an inner border for the boxwood and flowers.
-10 crabapple trees were taken to the offsite to be cared for and will be replanted around WH grounds. pic.twitter.com/ibnYHfvQMY
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 22, 2020
