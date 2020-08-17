Melania Trump seemed to refuse to hold Donald Trump's hand as they stepped off Air Force One

YouTube In footage recorded on Sunday, August 16, Melania Trump appeared to rebuff her husband as he tried to take her hand.

Melania Trump avoided holding the hand of President Donald Trump as he reached for it when leaving Air Force One on Sunday.

The footage prompted debate online as to whether she was shunning her husband, or simply trying to hold down her dress in windy weather.

Numerous media reports have claimed that the Trump marriage is under strain. A recent biography said that Melania delayed moving to the White House to force Trump to renegotiate their prenup.

Melania Trump seemed to refuse to hold hands with President Donald Trump as they stepped off Air Force One on Sunday.

The footage has been viewed millions of times on social media. It shows Melania stepping from the aircraft Sunday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a short flight from Morristown, New Jersey.

In the footage Trump attempts to hold her hand twice, and she brushes him away.

YESTERDAY: President Trump, First Lady Melania, and Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews from Morristown, NJ. pic.twitter.com/xIZnvJ8GBY — The Hill (@thehill) August 17, 2020

Some commentators interpreted the gesture as a snub towards her husband.

Other said she was more likely trying to hold her dress down in the windy conditions.

It is not the first time the First Lady’s behaviour towards her husband in public has generated speculation.

In April 2018, she repeatedly rebuffed Trump’s attempt to hold her hand at a public event. It was in the midst of controversy over claims by porn star Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, that she had an affair with Trump and was paid to keep silent about it.

Cameras in February again caught a moment when Trump president appeared to try and take her and she swatted him away, Mashable reported at the time.

In remarks last October at a Republican fundraiser where he spoke about the shooting of Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise, Trump joked about the state of his marriage.

“[Scalise’s wife’] cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day … I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn’t,” the president quipped.

A June biography of Melania Trump claimed that she had delayed moving to the White House to join her husband after he took office while she renegotiated their pre-nup agreement.

