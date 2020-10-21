Meghan Markle says she and Prince Harry don't want to 'miss a single moment' of watching their son Archie grow during the pandemic

Time/Twitter The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the Time 100 Talks.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about spending quality time with their son Archie during the pandemic.

Speaking at the Time100 Talks, The Duchess of Sussex said they are trying to “not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special.”

Harry added that they have been able to spend more time together as a family than they had before the pandemic.

The couple previously said they were able to watch Archie’s first steps, something they added they probably wouldn’t have been around to see before the pandemic because of work commitments.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opened up about watching their son Archie Harrison grow, and said they have been able to spend more quality time with him because of the pandemic.

Speaking about the pandemic during the Time100 Talks, which the couple co-hosted on Tuesday, Meghan Markle said: “All things considered, everyone is grappling with a different version of the same thing. For us, we are just trying to embrace all of the quality time we get with our son right now, and to not miss a single moment of his growth and development, which has been really special.”

Prince Harry later added: “As Meghan quite rightly said, you know this is an opportunity to spend more time as a family than we probably would otherwise.”

Save the Children UK, Instagram Markle with Archie on his first birthday in May.

The couple previously said they likely would have missed Archie’s first steps if it wasn’t for the pandemic.

Speaking to activist Malala Yousafzai as part of International Day of the Girl earlier this month, Harry and Markle said the nature of their work would have prevented them from spending as much time with their son in different circumstances.

“We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall â€¦ everything,” Harry said.

“It’s just fantastic because I think in so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be travelling and working more externally and we’d miss a lot of those moments,” Meghan said. “So I think it’s been a lot of really good family time.”

The couple spent the first couple of months of the pandemic on Vancouver Island, Canada, before purchasing their first home in Santa Barbara, California in August.

Watch the full video of Markle and Harry’s Time100 Talks below:

LIVE: @safiyanoble, Author and Co-Director of UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and @tristanharris, President and Co-Founder of Center for Humane Technology speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the impact of algorithms #TIME100Talks https://t.co/64oVmx7LGa — TIME (@TIME) October 20, 2020

