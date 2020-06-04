A video of Meghan Markle talking about her experience with racism has resurfaced amid protests

WPA Pool/Getty Images A 2012 video of Meghan Markle talking about her experience with racism has resurfaced because of the George Floyd protests.

A 2012 video of Meghan Markle talking about her experience with racism has resurfaced on social media amid protests over George Floyd’s death.

The video was part of the charity Erase The Hate’s “I Won’t Stand For…” campaign.

In the video, Markle talks about her experience being biracial, and a time her mother was called the N-word.

Markle has dealt with racism from the British press since she became involved with Prince Harry in 2016.

Protests over George Floyd’s death and police brutality against black Americans have rocked the United States, and the rest of the world, for over a week.

Amid the unrest, a video of Meghan Markle from 2012 in which she discusses her experience with racism is circulating online.

Meghan Markle participated in the charity Erase the Hate’s “I Won’t Stand For…” campaign in 2012

Markle starred in the campaign when she was acting on “Suits.” In a video for the campaign, Markle denounced racism and shared her own experience as a biracial American. Markle’s mother is black, while her father is white.

Access Hollywood/YouTube Markle starred in an Erase The Hate campaign video about racism in 2012.

“Most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall,” Markle said in the video. “Some of the slurs that I’ve heard, or the really offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way.”

Markle also shared that she heard someone call her mother the N-word, which was particularly painful.

“A couple of years ago I heard someone call my mum the N-word. So I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now – certainly the world – I want things to be better,” she said.

Markle continued: “Quite honestly, your race is part of what defines you. Certain people don’t look at me and see me as a black woman or a biracial woman. They treat me differently than I think they would if they knew what I was mixed with.”

“It can be a good thing as much as it can be a struggle, depending on who you’re dealing with,” she said, noting that people not knowing her race was sometimes an advantage because of the discrimination black people face.

Markle said she wanted the world to be more inclusive by the time she had a family of her own

Getty Markle said she hoped the world would be more accepting by the time she had children.

The Duchess of Sussex noted in the video that she wasn’t aware of the prevalence of racism until she started travelling more.

“Leaving LA was sort of like leaving this bubble,” she said. “It’s really opened my eyes to a mentality that still exists that I thought was backdated to the days my grandfather moved our family from Cleveland to LA.”

She added: “I hope by the time I have children, people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about. I am really proud of my heritage on both sides. I’m really proud of where I come from and where I’m going.”

The world has seen progress, but Markle’s dream was not realised, as the US continues to struggle with inequality even after the birth of Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie.

Since Markle began dating Prince Harry, the British press has targeted her because of her race

Markle has dealt with racism since the very early days of her relationship with Harry. In fact, Prince Harry finally confirmed he was dating Markle in 2016 in order to stand up to racist trolls who were harassing her online for being biracial.

Later, Markle became the first person of colour to marry into the royal family in 2018, which many saw as a milestone for racial equality in the UK.

But since the wedding, Markle has been treated unfairly by the British media, with tabloids criticising her for the very things they praise Kate Middleton for, such as wearing wedges, requesting fans don’t take photos of her, or even cradling her baby bump.

Samir Hussein/Getty Markle is often treated differently by the British press than her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

“Over and over again, the press tears Meghan apart for crossing her legs, saying it’s a breach of protocol,” royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Insider. “But do a quick Google image search of ‘Queen crossing legs,’ ‘Camilla crossing legs,’ ‘Di crossing legs,’ etc., and you’ll find dozens if not hundreds of photos of royals at official events crossing their legs.”

The double standard is abundantly clear, and racism from the tabloids is believed to be one of the reasons Markle and Harry chose to step back from the royal family.

Part of the couple’s decision means they no longer use the royal rota system, which gives priority access to tabloids that often harass Markle.

Markle and Harry are currently residing in Los Angeles, California, where protests have become violent over the last week.

You can watch Markle’s Erase The Hate video here.

