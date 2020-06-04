Meghan Markle addressed the death of George Floyd for the first time in an emotional video message: 'The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex spoke about the death of George Floyd for the first time in a video message to graduating students at her former school, Immaculate Heart High School in LA.

The duchess admitted at first that she didn’t know how to approach the “absolutely devastating” topic, but then decided: “The only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”

“The first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry. I’m so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present,” she told the students.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about the death of George Floyd for the first time in an emotional message to students at her former high school.

In a video message to the graduating students of Immaculate Heart High School in LA, Meghan Markle admitted that at first she was nervous to speak on the subject for the fear of her words “getting picked apart.”

“For the past couple of weeks I’ve been planning to say a few words to you for your graduation, and as we’ve all seen over the last week what is happening in our country and in our state, and in our hometown of LA has been absolutely devastating,” she said.

"George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered." Duchess Meghan has shared a powerful video with @IHPandas Immaculate Heart High School’s class of 2020 for their graduation.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/BzUmfnKICb — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 4, 2020

“And I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing, and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart and I realised, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.

“Because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor‘s life mattered and Philando Castile‘s life mattered and Tamir Rice‘s life mattered.”

She added: “So the first thing I want to say to you is that I’m sorry. I’m so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.”

“I know that this is not the graduation you envision, and this is not the celebration you imagined,” she said.

“But I also know that there’s a way for us to reframe this for you, and not to see it as the end of something but instead see this as the beginning of you harnessing all of the work, all the values, all the skills that you have embodied over the past four years, and now you channel that. Now all of that work gets activated.

“Now you get to be part of rebuilding. I know sometimes people say, how many times do we need to rebuild?

“But you know what? We are going to rebuild and rebuild and rebuild until it is rebuilt. Because when the foundation is broken, so are we.

“I know you know that Black Lives Matter. So I am already excited for what you are going to do in the world,” she said.

