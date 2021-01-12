Megan Rapinoe is back with the USWNT after a 9-month hiatus, and she's already producing highlights for the team

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports The pink-haired star has produced multiple highlights and appears to be in peak form as the USWNT prepares for its first games of 2021.

Megan Rapinoe is back with the USWNT after a nine-month hiatus.

The pink-haired star is already producing highlights just days into January camp.

Rapinoe appeared to be in peak form, as videos shared by the team showed the forward taking quick touches on the ball and scoring a left-footed stunner in practice.

Megan Rapinoe is back.

The pink-haired international soccer star has rejoined the US Women’s National Team after nine months away from the pitch. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski named Rapinoe to his 27-player roster for January camp in Orlando, Florida. The 2019 World Cup golden boot and golden ball winner appears to be in peak form despite her extended pandemic-induced hiatus.

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports Megan Rapinoe goofing off.

Multiple videos shared by the team’s official social media accounts show Rapinoe showing off her skills on the ball and enjoying herself as she rejoins her teammates for the first time since March. In a clip shared on Sunday â€” just one day into camp â€” the 2019 Ballon d’Or winner runs on a pass from budding USWNT star Catarina Macario and rips a stunning left-footed shot past goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Rapinoe celebrated by pointing at Macario before sticking her tongue out and shooting imaginary webs out of her Spider-Man hands.

Another video depicted Rapinoe’s quickness on the ball. She takes a quick touch along the sideline before delivering a clean leading pass towards the 18-yard box for Kristie Mewis to run on. Rapinoe reshared the clip to her own story and wrote, “I call this touch ‘The Great Horan'” in reference to USWNT midfielder Lindsey Horan.

The national team will be in Orlando for another few weeks kicking off its preparation for this summer’s Olympics. Rapinoe and company will take on Colombia’s national team on January 18 and January 22 in their first test of 2021. In the interim, fans can expect to see more highlights from the team’s star forward.

