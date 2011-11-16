VIDEO: The Next Tim Tebow Is A 6'3" High School Senior From Florida

Faton Bauta is a big (6-foot-3, 225 lbs), physical, bruising high school quarterback out of the state of Florida. Bauta also likes to run with the ball. And because of these traits, some are calling him “The Next Tim Tebow.”



Bauta has committed to the University of Georgia to play quarterback even though he did not start playing the position until his senior year.

Here is a scouting video of Bauta, and it is hard not to see the similarities to Tebow, especially considering they show more running plays than passing plays. Classic Tebow. The only thing missing is a shot of Bauta Tebowing…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.