Meet The 13 Year Old Japanese Babe Ruth That Will Dominate The Little League World Series

The Little League World Series began today with Japan taking on Curaçao. And pitching for the Japanese team is Kotaro Kiyomiya, the player they call “Babe Ruth.”



As Nomar Garciaparra of ESPN pointed out, it is not clear if Kitomiya earned that nickname because he hits and pitches, or more likely, because he is a giant among kids. Kiyomiya is 6-foot-0 and a whopping 206 pounds. He apparently gets his size from his father, who is a coach in Japan’s professional rugby union.

And even though he is only 13, Kiyomiya can throw a fastball 80 mph, which at just 46 feet from the plate, is the equivalent of 104 mph at the Major League level.

Kiyomiya is off to an impressive start. He struck out the side in the first inning, needing just 11 pitches…

Here is each strikeout and his first at bat…



