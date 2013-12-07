McLaren's $US1.15 Million Supercar Has Set One Of The Best Times Ever On The World's Toughest Track [VIDEO]

McLaren McLaren’s P1 supercar ran the Nordschleife in under seven minutes.

Over the past year, McLaren has proved that the P1 supercar, successor to the legendary F1, is in the running for the world’s best supercar.

Today, the British automaker announced it has piled up even more evidence: A sub-seven minute time on the famed Nurburgring-Nordschleife, the world’s toughest and scariest racetrack.

That puts the $US1.15 million P1 in rarefied company. Only three production cars have done the same: the Radical SR8, Radical SR8LM, and Porsche 918 Spyder.

While McLaren won’t give an exact lap time, it does say, however the P1 averaged over 111 mph on the 13-mile circuit. That sounds reasonable for a supercar that can hit 217 mph until you look at the course itself. It includes 154 corners and 300 meters of elevation change. Here’s a map:

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is the world’s fastest production car, but the P1 is made for handling corners, not just straightaways. That’s what gives it the edge on tracks like the Nordschleife.

McLaren produced a video of show off the feat. Skip the overly dramatic and long introduction and jump to the 1:15 mark to see the P1 do its thing:

