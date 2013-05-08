Watch A Katana-Wielding Mazda Play Real Life Fruit Ninja

Why should cartoon characters and very large men have all the fun?
Why isn’t the car world represented amongst the legions of fruit-slicing katana-wielders?
It is now.
Enjoy.
Swords are sharp, m’kay? Don’t screw around with them.
No, for real. Don’t.
I did and I got six stitches for about 0.1 seconds of inattention — and I’m lucky that was all I got.
————————
Music in this video: Summer Mvt 3 Presto (John Harrison with the Wichita State University Chamber Players) / CC BY-SA 3.0
