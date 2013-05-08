Watch A Katana-Wielding Mazda Play Real Life Fruit Ninja

Nelson Ireson

Why should cartoon characters and very large men have all the fun?

Why isn’t the car world represented amongst the legions of fruit-slicing katana-wielders?

It is now.

Enjoy.

Swords are sharp, m’kay? Don’t screw around with them.

No, for real. Don’t.

I did and I got six stitches for about 0.1 seconds of inattention — and I’m lucky that was all I got.

————————

Music in this video: Summer Mvt 3 Presto (John Harrison with the Wichita State University Chamber Players) / CC BY-SA 3.0

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.