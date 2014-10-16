Watch The Mayor Of London Kicking A Small Child During A Soccer Game

London Mayor Boris Johnson apologised Wednesday after he knocked down a small child during a friendly soccer match.
“That was a total mistake, I apologise very much,”Johnson told Sky News, adding, “I was going for the ball.”
Footage seemed to show Johnson, who was wearing a suit and tie during the match, kicking as the child approached him. The young player subsequently tumbled to the ground.
After the incident, a spectator shouted, “Ref! Ref!”
Johnson was playing with the children in front of London’s City Hall as part of an effort to promote a new health report.
This isn’t the first incident involving Johnson and alleged rough play during a soccer match. In 2006, during a charity match against a German team, Johnson ran into one of the other players head first and knocked them down.
Watch a Vine of Johnson taking down his young opponent below.
