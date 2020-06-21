An MMA fighter begged his corner 9 times to stop a contest. But his coach said he refused out of love.

A UFC fighter begged his trainer nine times to stop a fight but he did not listen.

Video footage shows the trainer ignores the pleas to withdraw him from the competition in Las Vegas on Saturday, and sent the fighter back into the bout.

In the end, the contest was stopped by an official.

Watch footage of the incident between the fighter, Max Rohskopf, and trainer, Robert Drysdale, below.

An MMA coach could face investigation after ignoring his fighter’s repeated pleas to be withdrawn from the contest.

In the very first fight on the preliminary card, Austin Hubbard beat Max Rohskopf by second-round retirement.

Rohskopf could be heard pleading with his trainer, Robert Drysdale, to withdraw him from the competition between the second and third rounds. He begged him nine times to stop the bout.

It all went down Saturday at a UFC on ESPN event, a behind-closed-doors show at a UFC-owned facility called Apex in Las Vegas. The world’s premier fighting firm continues to navigate its way through the coronavirus era.

Rather than follow his fighter’s instruction, Drysdale attempted to galvanize Rohskopf before sending him back into the fight.

In the video below, it is clear Rohskopf repeatedly asks Drysdale to “call it.”

When told he can beat Hubbard, Rohskopf said: “No, I can’t.”

Midway through the exchange, broadcast on the ESPN MMA social media channel, Drysdale said: “You sure you want to lose it, Max?”

To which Rohskopf said: “Yeah … I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Drysdale would have sent Hubbard into the third round but then an official, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) inspector Charvez Foger, intervened.

Rohskopf got his wish.

The fight was over.

Watch the exchange below:

Inside the corner of Max Rohskopf before the fight is called off at #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/hZrfnaMObt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2020

“This is infuriating,” the ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani tweeted. “I counted Max saying ‘call it’ nine times in this sequence. And that’s in addition to the other times he clearly wanted out.

“Absolute reckless behaviour by his corner,” Helwani said. “Once should be enough. It’s a prelim short notice fight. C’mon. Live to fight another day.”

Helwani later reported on ESPN that the NSAC – the governing body for the sport in Nevada – could investigate the incident.

“We might want to take disciplinary action on them,” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN. “That doesn’t sound like they are looking out for a fighter. Obviously, he didn’t want to come out [and fight].”

Drysdale, though, is unapologetic. “I stand by what I did,” Drysdale said. “I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them. He wasn’t seriously hurt, and I felt he needed a mental push.”

