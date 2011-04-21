VIDEO: Max Keiser's Walkthrough Of The "Financial Coup d'état" In Ireland

Max Keiser has a new episode of Hotspots out in which he reviews what went wrong in Ireland and the future implications for the bailout in place.



Keiser chats with David McWilliams, Irish journalist and former central bank economist, about the bailout and the burden on Irish taxpayers. McWilliams calls the bailout, “a financial coup d’état.” Keiser also walks through the fields of empty Irish homes, now owned by the government, which paid for each.

For anyone looking to get a handle of how things went wrong in Ireland, from the housing boom and bust, to the government organised bailout of the banking and real estate sectors, to the IMF-EU’s entrance onto the scene, this is excellent viewing.

From Max Keiser:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

To watch the second part, head over to Max Keiser’s site >

