The Hottest Golfer In The World Sinks A Bunker Shot On The 18th Hole To Win A PGA Tour Event

One week after a fifth-place finish at the Masters, Matt Kuchar broke through in improbable fashion at the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage event in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Kuchar was four strokes back of Luke Donald at the start of the final round. He had worked his way back into contention when things seemingly fell apart on the final two holes. He made bogey on 17, and hit an approach shot that landed in the bunker on 18.

If Kuchar could have gotten his bunker shot close for a par putt, he had a good shot at forcing a playoff. But he did one better.



Kuchar, who is ranked fifth in the world, had a great reaction to sinking the shot that guaranteed him his fourth straight top-5 finish.



But Kuchar had to wait more than 30 minutes to find out if he won as four groups were still on the course. Kuchar watched in the clubhouse with his wife and sons as Donald still had a shot to force a playoff on the final hole.

The tournament came down to one shot on the 18th hole by Donald, who could have forced a playoff if he could sink his third shot from just off the green. It nearly went in.



Kuchar celebrated with his family.

The RBC Heritage’s jacket isn’t green, but Kuchar will take it.

