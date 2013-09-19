Star Pitcher's Attempt To Promote A Sponsor During An Interview Went Horribly Wrong

Matt Harvey was on The Dan Patrick Show” today and as many of these interviews go these days, Harvey was appearing on behalf of an endorsement partner, Qualcomm.

However, things got awkward when Dan Patrick simply asked Harvey to explain his elbow injury, which has been in the news recently because of his decision to forgo surgery.

Harvey fumbled with an answer for a few moments before attempting to change the subject by saying “today I am here talking about Qualcomm, hoping I can help them out as much possible.”

When Patrick tried to ask a follow-up question, Harvey reiterated that this was not the appropriate time and that “today is about Qualcomm.” At that point, Patrick gave Harvey a chance to promote the company and quickly ended the interview.

It is standard practice during these sponsored appearances for the show to allow a star to promote a company after being given a chance to conduct a normal interview. But the Mets’ ace apparently thought differently.

Here is the video via The Dan Patrick Show. Harvey’s insistence on only talking about Qualcomm begins at the 1:10 mark:



