Disturbing Amateur Video At theatre Where Colorado Shooting Occurred

This appears to be an amateur video shot at the entrance to the movie theatre in Aurora, CO, during or after the shooting at an Aurora screening of The Dark Knight Rises.



The video shows a man with a bloody shirt leaving the theatre and ends with people running, first out the door and then away from the building.

It has also been shown on The Today Show.

