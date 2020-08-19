Newly released video from 2019 NBA Finals shows deputy altercation with Raptors president Masai Uriji

Photo by AP Foto/Tony Avelar Kyle Lowry embraces Raptors president Masai Uriji after the team’s victory in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, June 13, 2019.

New video shows a view of the confrontation between Raptors president Masai Uriji and Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Strickland from the 2019 NBA Finals.

Uriji and the Raptors had maintained their stance that the accusations against Uriji had been baseless from the start.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

New video made public on Tuesday has brought new attention to the alleged confrontation between Raptors president Masai Uriji and Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Strickland after the Raptors win in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Strickland had accused Uriji of being aggressive while attempting to get onto the court and celebrate the victory with his team, saying that the Toronto executive pushed him and hit him in the face. A sheriff’s spokesman said at the time that Uriji had been initially denied access to the court for lacking the proper credential to get onto the floor.

New video of the altercation was revealed on Tuesday. The body camera footage appears to show Strickland shoving Uriji twice, including while he appears to be reaching for a credential.

Strickland can also be heard yelling at Uriji to “Back the f— up.”

Masai Ujiri's legal team has released body camera footage of his encounter with a security worker at Oracle Arena after the Raptors won the NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/56XWMpZy0P — Diamond Leung (@diamond83) August 19, 2020

The video is a part of a countersuit filed by Uriji on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

From the countersuit, per ESPN:

“After being shoved and cursed at, Mr. Ujiri did not respond aggressively towards Mr. Strickland. Instead, he calmly asked Mr. Strickland why he had pushed him, informed Mr. Strickland he was the Raptors’ President, and held up his all-access arena credential to show it to Mr. Strickland. Rather than trying to communicate with Mr. Ujiri, Mr. Strickland chose to dismiss Mr. Ujiri’s claim that he was the Raptors’ President and ignore the all-access credential Mr. Ujiri was trying to show him. Mr. Strickland then forcefully shoved Mr. Ujiri a second time.”

Authorities initially said they wanted to push for a battery charge against Uriji, but no criminal charges were ever filed. In February, Strickland filed a suit against Uriji, claiming the incident had “caused and continue to cause great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Raptors maintained their stance that the accusations against Uriji had been baseless from the start.

Statement from Raptors on Masai Ujiri incident with police video. pic.twitter.com/OnmLsKLfjF — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) August 19, 2020

Uriji had been calling the suit against him “malicious” since it was filed.

“To me, it’s incredible that things play out like that,” Uriji said in February. “I think something incredible was taken away from me and I will never forget it. It is one of the things that drives me to win another championship because I want to be able to celebrate a championship the right way.

“This thing will be settled. The truth will come out. The truth will come out of this.”

Read more:

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers co-opted Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ hats to call for justice for Breonna Taylor

One bettor won nearly $US400,000 thanks to a meaningless shot at the end of the Magic’s upset of the Bucks in the NBA Playoffs

Jimmy Butler is charging teammates $US20 for premium coffee from his hotel room and it’s the savviest business happening inside the NBA bubble

Tom Brady’s new coach says people who are doubting the 43-year-old’s arm ‘aren’t that smart’

NBA POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands heading into the playoffs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.