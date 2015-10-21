Presidential candidate Martin O'Malley just busted out a guitar and started singing Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood'

ABC/Twitter/screengrab Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) on

Presidential candidate and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D) broke out into song during his Tuesday interview on “The View.”

He brought out his guitar and sang some verses from Taylor Swift’s hit single, “Bad Blood,” with a Celtic twist.

“Because baby now we got bad blooood. You know it used to be mad loooove. So take a look at what you’ve done,” O’Malley crowed.

“Now we got proooblems.”

O’Malley is the lead vocalist and guitar player for the Celtic rock band “O’Malley’s March” and sometimes plays songs for his supporters on the campaign trail.

He suggested he chose Swift’s song because her rival Katy Perry is doing a benefit concert for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential front-runner. “Bad Blood” is rumoured to be about Perry.

