Martin Kaymer Wins The Players Championship After Sinking Long, Bending Putt On Famed 17th Hole

Martin Kaymer sank a 28-foot curving putt on the famed 17th hole’s “Island Green” of TPC Sawgrass to hold his lead and eventually win The Players Championship by one stroke over Jim Furyk.

Kaymer, who led after all four rounds, appeared to be cruising to an easy win with a 3-stroke lead with just four holes to play. But on the first hole after a weather delay, Kaymer hit his approach shot on the 15th hole into the rough and followed that up by hitting his next shot into a bunker on the way to a double-bogey.

Two holes later, Kaymer nearly hit his tee shot into the water and then chunked his chip shot onto the green to leave a long putt for par. Just when it looked like he was going to blow his lead, Kaymer sank the long putt.



Kaymer knew how big that putt was.



