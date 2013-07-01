In The Best Moment Of NHL Draft, Devils Legend Martin Brodeur Announced The Selection Of His Son

It took a last minute trade, but in the final round of the NHL Draft, Martin Brodeur of the New Jersey Devils announced the selection of his son, Anthony Brodeur.



With the younger Brodeur, also a goalie, still undrafted when the seventh round began, the Devils did not have any picks remaining. But New Jersey was able to work a deal for the 27th pick of the final round and the elder Brodeur was given the microphone when it came time to announce the selection.

The future Hall of Famer was then able to present his son with a Devils jersey while grinning from ear-to-ear. Here’s the moment:

