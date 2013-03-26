Here's Video Of Ole Miss Bad Boy Marshall Henderson Flipping Off The Crowd After Losing In The NCAA Tournament

We now have video of Marshall Henderson throwing a tantrum after losing to LaSalle in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.



He kicks a water cooler and then gives the crowd the double middle finger before an Ole Miss assistant corrals him into the tunnel.

Henderson said after the game that he did it because someone called his sister a “wh***” and said “something about cocaine.”

He is only a junior, so the greatest villain in college sports will be back next year. Here’s his last controversy of the season (via Big Lead):

