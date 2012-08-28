This Bizarre Play Proves How Difficult It Is To Be A Baseball Umpire

Photo: MLB.com
Most MLB games are pretty standard, with little to throw off an umpiring crew.Then there are situations like what happened in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers infielder Luis Cruz came up to the plate with two runners on base and only one out. Cruz popped it up down the first base line and then….confusion ensued.
Who was out? Why were runners all over the place?
In the end the umpires got it right, but all the moving parts made it a very difficult call to make.
Cruz popped it up along the first base line (note for later: the runner, Andre Ethier is in the way of Marlins first baseman Carlos Lee)
The umpire, however, called an out on an infield fly rule. Notice his arm motion before the ball gets to first, i.e. he wasn't calling a force out at the bag
Since the ball skipped past everyone on an infield fly rule, Ethier tagged up and moved to second base
That left Adrian Gonzalez in no man's land. He was tagged for what looked like the third out of the inning
See the infield fly rule can only be called on a fair ball and Marlins catcher Rob Brantly not only missed catch, but...
...the ball also rolled past him, without touching him, into foul territory. That means there CANNOT be an infield fly rule on this play
Instead Ethier was called out on an interference, Gonzalez was sent back to second base and Cruz got to finish his at bat. Nutty, indeed
