This Bizarre Play Proves How Difficult It Is To Be A Baseball Umpire

Lorenzo Arguello
Marlins Dodgers infield fly interference

Photo: MLB.com

Most MLB games are pretty standard, with little to throw off an umpiring crew.Then there are situations like what happened in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers infielder Luis Cruz came up to the plate with two runners on base and only one out. Cruz popped it up down the first base line and then….confusion ensued.

Who was out? Why were runners all over the place?

In the end the umpires got it right, but all the moving parts made it a very difficult call to make.

Watch the full play, then click through to see it broken down

Dodgers infielder Luis Cruz was at the plate with two runners on and one out

Cruz popped it up along the first base line (note for later: the runner, Andre Ethier is in the way of Marlins first baseman Carlos Lee)

But the ball dropped...

...and rolled foul

The umpire, however, called an out on an infield fly rule. Notice his arm motion before the ball gets to first, i.e. he wasn't calling a force out at the bag

Since the ball skipped past everyone on an infield fly rule, Ethier tagged up and moved to second base

That left Adrian Gonzalez in no man's land. He was tagged for what looked like the third out of the inning

Hold on, though, the umpires got together to make sure they called it right

See the infield fly rule can only be called on a fair ball and Marlins catcher Rob Brantly not only missed catch, but...

...the ball also rolled past him, without touching him, into foul territory. That means there CANNOT be an infield fly rule on this play

Instead Ethier was called out on an interference, Gonzalez was sent back to second base and Cruz got to finish his at bat. Nutty, indeed

