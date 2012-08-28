This Bizarre Play Proves How Difficult It Is To Be A Baseball Umpire

Photo: MLB.com

Most MLB games are pretty standard, with little to throw off an umpiring crew.Then there are situations like what happened in the bottom of the seventh inning of Sunday’s game between the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.



Dodgers infielder Luis Cruz came up to the plate with two runners on base and only one out. Cruz popped it up down the first base line and then….confusion ensued.

Who was out? Why were runners all over the place?

In the end the umpires got it right, but all the moving parts made it a very difficult call to make.

