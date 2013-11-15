Here's The Video In Which Mark Wahlberg Goes Off On Tom Cruise Comparing Acting To The Military

It all started when Tom Cruise compared acting and being away from his daughter while shooting on film sets to “serving in Afghanistan.”

Mark Wahlberg, who plays a Navy SEAL in the upcoming film “Lone Survivor,” based on true events about trying to capture a Taliban leader, did not like that. To say the least.

During a Q&A after the world premiere of “Lone Survivor” Tuesday in Los Angeles, Wahlberg went off when asked about the difficulty of the shoot, and TMZ has finally posted video of his epic rant:

We’ll paraphrase Wahlberg’s best comments:

For actors to sit there and talk about ‘Oh I went to SEAL training,’ and I slept on the — I don’t give a f–k what you did. You don’t do what these guys did. For somebody to sit there and say my job was as difficult as somebody in the military’s. How f—ing dare you. While you sit in a makeup chair for two hours. I don’t give a sh– if you get your arse busted. You get to go home at the end of the day. You get to go to your hotel room. You get to order f—ing chicken. Or your steak. Whatever the f–k it is.

TMZ later caught up with Wahlberg on the streets of Los Angeles yesterday, and the actor claimed he had no idea that his friend Tom Cruise was the one who compared acting to serving in the military.

“I didn’t know it was Tom Cruise who said that, someone just mentioned that people were comparing that,” says a confused Wahlberg in the video. “I love Tom Cruise, he’s a great actor. I have the utmost respect for Tom Cruise. I have the utmost respect for military guys, so it’s unfair for anyone to comment on that.”

