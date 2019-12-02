Mark Andrews trolled Nick Bosa and defended his college teammate Baker Mayfield with the most meta touchdown celebration of the NFL season

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Mark Andrews had quite the celebration ready after scoring his first touchdown of the day against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews pulled off a touchdown celebration weeks in the making on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

After scoring the Ravens’ first touchdown of the day, Andrews planted a flag in the end zone alongside his teammates.

The move was a callback to a celebration 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa had pulled earlier in the season against the Browns, which was in itself a callback to a celebration Baker Mayfield pulled off in college.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews clearly had his touchdown celebration planned heading into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

After Andrews reeled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson, he immediately gathered his teammates and jumped into a choreographed celebration, with him and his fellow Ravens waving and planting an imaginary flag in the end zone.

Mark Andrews planted the flag like Nick Bosa after Lamar hit him for the score ???? (via @Ravens) pic.twitter.com/WdpAz7tmZ9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2019

To casual NFL fans, it might have looked like just another celebration, but Andrews’ planting of the flag actually goes back to Week 5 of this year, and even his days playing college ball at Oklahoma.

In Week 5, the 49ers played the Browns on “Monday Night Football,” and standout rookie defender Nick Bosa had himself quite a day. After blasting quarterback Baker Mayfield with a big play in the backfield to end the first half, Bosa planted the flag.

Nick Bosa out here planting the revenge flag. pic.twitter.com/VqaP0lFQwN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 8, 2019

The celebration was a callback to Bosa’s days as an Ohio State Buckeye. After Mayfield led Oklahoma to victory against the Buckeyes at the Horseshoe, he famously grabbed an OU flag and brought it out to midfield, where he waved it from side to side before planting it in the ground.

Baker Mayfield planting the Oklahoma flag in the middle of the Ohio State O at the Horseshoe is as savage as it gets. pic.twitter.com/PrtgtUvmzL — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 10, 2017

Andrews was Mayfield’s teammate at Oklahoma and had two receptions for 23 yards in that win at Ohio State.

Clearly, Andrews didn’t appreciate Bosa’s troll of his college quarterback and decided to throw his celebration back in his face on Sunday. On Twitter, fans showed Andrews plenty of love for the clever troll.

MARK ANDREWS IS MOCKING NICK BOSA WE STAN THIS KING — Austin Axline (@Austin_Ty_) December 1, 2019

Y’all notice Mark Andrews celebration — same as Baker Mayfield’s. The Sooner blood runs deep. — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) December 1, 2019

Mark Andrews taunting Nick Bosa and I am here for it. — FF_Consigliere (@FF_Consigliere) December 1, 2019

Mark Andrews with the savage touchdown celebration to get back at Nick Bosa. I love it. — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 1, 2019

Andrews, Bosa, and Mayfield are all professionals now, but it’s clear that both the rivalries and friendships they made in college are still extremely important to them.

