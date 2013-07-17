Mariano Rivera's Entrance To His Last All-Star Game Was Perfect

Mariano Rivera made one final appearance in the All-Star game and it was another great moment in his remarkable career.



As Rivera entered the game in the eighth inning, Citi Field played Rivera’s signature song, “Enter Sandman.” And as Rivera left the bullpen, a Fox cameraman captured the image we will always remember of his career, the back of the no. 42 Yankees jersey as Rivera begins his trot to the mound.

Rivera’s American League teammates waited to take the field as both teams and the fans gave Mo Rivera a thunderous ovation.

Some wanted Jim Leyland to wait until the ninth inning to use Rivera. But that seems like a minor detail at this point. Everything else was perfect. Here’s the video…

